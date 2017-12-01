IABM Taps EVS X-One for Peter Wayne Award

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS left the IABM Annual International Business Conference and Awards in London with the Peter Wayne Award for Design and Innovation for its X-One live production system.

Billed as an all-in one system, the X-One allows a single operator to handle all the capabilities of a control room from EVS’ contextualized, adaptable touchscreen user interface. The X-One operators can create replays, control audio, cut together a live feed with the built-in video switcher and add graphics to live programming.

The IABM Peter Wayne Award is judged by a panel of industry specialists.