IABM Recruiting for Global Market Study



The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) is again ramping up efforts for their Global Market Study.



The study, which occurs every two years, serves as an in-depth review of the broadcast supply industry, targeting suppliers, analysts and venture capitalists. Submissions will be accepted from any sized business that supplies broadcasting equipment and services who can provide data on their shipping and forecast products.



IABM has 12 partners (Avid, Axon, EVS, Grass Valley, Harmonic, Harris, Miranda, Nevion, Quantel, Snell, Sony and Vitec Group) within the industry seeking out businesses to supply data.



Study output will consist of forecast data through 2015, regional analytics, qualitative information on emerging technologies, and a detailed look at nine distinct market segments.



"The study sizes the different segments, identifies the leading players, and provides a global analysis on a regional basis,” said IABM Director General Peter White. “It examines the risks and rewards available in our rapidly changing market and is required reading for financiers, supply-side stakeholders, and corporate management."



Companies interested in participating should contact Megan Haywood at info@theiabm.org for more information. Participants receive a discount on the final publication, which is scheduled for availability in 2011.



