IABM recognizes excellence at IBC

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) announced that Sony has been awarded the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award in recognition of its BVM-E250, a 25in OLED reference monitor optimized for picture precision and stability. Photon Beard, Quantel, Snell and Vision Research each won an IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation.

Innovation, performance, appearance, contribution toward quality, ease of use and value are the fundamental criteria by which the IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation are judged. Sony's BVM-E250 earned the IABM Peter Wayne Award, which represents the best of new outstanding products and technologies that offer a significant contribution to the broadcast and media industry.

IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation were presented to Photon Beard and its PhotonSpot Nova 270, a new concept in low-heat, energy-efficient location lighting; Quantel and its QTube global media workflow, which allows users to work with content from anywhere in the world; Snell and its Archangel Ph.C-HD real-time restoration system for film- and video-originated content; and Vision Research and its Phantom v641 digital high-speed camera with ultra-slow motion playback.

The IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the industry. Award winners were selected by an international panel of distinguished judges who visited finalists on the IBC2011 show floor to see the products in action. The results were announced at the IABM Awards Ceremony at IBC2011 on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Sony’s BVM-E250 was also recognized by Broadcast Engineering magazine as a Pick Hit at IBC2011.