IABM Names Stan Moote CTO

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—IABM has announced that Stan Moote has been appointed to the position of chief technology officer with the association. Moote will work closely with John Ive, director of technology and strategic insight for IABM, on providing more technology services to members.

Stan Moote

Prior to joining IABM, Moote served as vice president and CTO at both Leitch and Harris. He also a part of the SMPTE Digital Video Standards Committee meetings that created CCIR-601. Moote has also developed several patents, including for scrambling systems, data monitoring, multiviewers, router processors and IPTV systems.

“Stan’s appointment comes at a time when IABM is experiencing growth in both its membership and events delivery,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “Stan will contribute to IABM’s technology thought leadership and will assume responsibility for the development and scope of technical boards, committees, technology events and assist and formulate growth strategies in North America and APAC regions.”

IABM is a global organization that promotes the broadcast and media technology supply industry.