IABM Industry Collaborative Group Endorses Video Services Forum

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND—Video Services Forum (VSF) has received an official endorsement from the IABM Industry Collaborative Group (IABM ICG).

VSF aids the development and adoption of open standards for video transport. The company’s activities include forums on video networking technologies; exchanging non-proprietary information to promote the development of technology; and promoting interoperability by contributing to and supporting development of standards by national and international standards bodies.

The IABM ICG Endorsement program is designed to encourage collaboration across a range of industry issues and opportunities, including best practice, standardization and interoperability. IABM states that its goal is a “framework where endorsed collaborative groups will be supported, promoted and encouraged to fulfill their potential and move forward in an open, constructive environment to the benefit of the wider industry.”