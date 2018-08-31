IABM announces new Americas Members’ Council Line-Up

Gloucestershire—IABM recently announced the appointment of new members for its Americas Members’ Council, along with its new chair – Paul Stechly, Principal & President of Applied Electronics Limited. The Americas Members’ Council serves the needs of its local members by hosting events and discussing important issues.

Paul Stechly

“Our regional Members’ Councils are now well-established and have proven their value in increasing engagement with members in the regions, providing them with a platform for highlighting and resolving regional concerns, and opening up invaluable networking and collaboration opportunities,” said Peter White, CEO, IABM. “The new edition of the Americas Members’ Council has all the right ingredients – great people! – to carry these activities to the next level, and I am looking forward to working with them over the next two years to further increase our footprint and influence in the Americas.”

Serving on IABM Americas Members’ Council with Stechly are: