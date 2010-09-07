IABM Announces 2010 Awards Shortlist

The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced the shortlist of finalists for the IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation. The five finalists will be judged during the IBC2010 exhibition, with the winner receiving the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award in recognition of this year's outstanding contribution to broadcasting technology.



The remaining four finalists will each receive the IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation which recognizes products that, in the view of the judging panel, offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the Industry.



To decide the awards, an international panel of distinguished judges visits the finalists on the show floor to see the products in action. Judging criteria include innovation, excellent performance, outstanding appearance, and contribution towards quality, ease of use, new capability created, or value for money. The results will be announced at the IABM Awards Ceremony at IBC2010 on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.



The five finalists for 2010 are:



Dolby — PRM-4200: A professional reference monitor that allows cinema color grading without a digital cinema projector.



Gekko — kleer colour: An LED-based multichip array technology allowing LED technology to be employed for lighting film sets and studios.



Integrated Microwave Technologies — RF Central microLite HD: An MPEG-4-based full HD digital COFDM ultra miniature digital transmitter.



Mode-AL — Speed Rack: A quick-build alternative to 19-inch racking needing no additional tools or hardware.



Sony — MPE-200: A 3D stereo image processor giving accurate analysis, control, and manipulation of 3D scenes in real time.



"These awards represent an industry consensus on new outstanding products and technologies that offer a significant contribution to the broadcast and media industry," said Peter White, IABM director general. "Our judging panel is truly global, and comprises expertise from across the spectrum of broadcast activity. To be listed for an IABM Award is to be honored as a leader by a panel of industry peers, and we congratulate all five of this year's finalists."