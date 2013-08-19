IABM and NewBay Media Partner on Broadcast Workflow Training Course at Digital Video Expo

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND and NEW YORK —The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers announced that, in partnership with NewBay Media, the association will hold its “Broadcast Technology Workflows — the Fundamentals” training course at the Digital Video Expo Sept. 25-26 in Los Angeles. Designed to provide attendees with an understanding of the full breadth of broadcast workflows, the two-day course will give managers and executives the tools they need to discuss and analyze workflows with confidence.



“The course offered at Digital Video Expo will address everything from the basic elements of broadcast technology workflows to discussion of metadata and media management, standards, and processes from ingest through delivery,” said IABM Director General Peter White. “By the end of the course, students will have a knowledge base that will help them ask critical questions and extend their knowledge.”



Created by the IABM Training Academy, the course on workflow fundamentals will improve attendees’ knowledge of the concepts, terms, and processes used in broadcast technology; enable them to understand the impact of file-based technology on end-to-end workflows; and assist them in seeing how change in one part of the workflow can impact all others. In addition to facilitating keener workflow analysis, the course will ensure that attendees are better equipped for marketing and selling activities.



Registration for the training course is online at www.dvexpo.com/iabm-training-academy/. Early registration before Aug. 24 is $1,150 for IABM members and $1,350 for nonmembers. Registration after Aug. 24 is $1,210 and $1,510, respectively, for members and nonmembers. Further information about the IABM and its activities is available at www.theiabm.org.