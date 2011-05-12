IABM advances goals at NAB Show

The International Association of Broadcast Manufacturers (IABM) had a successful experience at the 2010 NAB Show, the organization said last month. With more than 180 members in attendance, the IABM achieved a number of firsts, including hosting the first IABM Manufacturers' Forum and presenting its first NAB conference session.

Both events gave the IABM a chance to highlight its industry-specific intelligence being gathered through the association's extensive research into the global broadcast manufacturing market to members and non-members, the group said in a press announcement. The NAB Show also gave the IABM an opportunity to demonstrate how it assists manufacturers and users in sharing points of view and finding common ground to meet industry challenges.



The IABM Manufacturers' Forum, "Understanding Broadcast Buyers," featured a keynote speech by IABM director general Peter White, who presented intelligence on the current state and performance of the global broadcasting market from the IABM's Industry Index and Industry Trends Survey. White also shared the results of the IABM NAB Broadcaster Survey, which provided a view of the industry through the eyes of broadcasters.

"It is clear from our research that the way out of the global recession is being led by larger corporations, with small and medium enterprises struggling more over the past six months," White said.

Representing one of these larger media corporations, Clyde Smith, senior vice president of global broadcast technology and standards for Turner Broadcasting, described Turner's purchasing plans for 2011 and its purchasing criteria for technologies and manufacturers.

The audience was packed tight at the IABM's first NAB conference session, "Where We Are Today." White kicked off the session with a keynote that identified a number of key constraints to industry growth, including significant manufacturing constraints and supply chain issues. He noted that the lead time for some components is a problem, one that will be exacerbated by the significant disruption to supply of components brought about by the disaster in Japan. The subsequent panel session spurred a discussion on the industry's post-recession approach to procurement, emphasizing broadcasters' focus on ROI, fit for purpose, interoperability and extending the useful life of older equipment.