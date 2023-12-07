IAB Tech Lab Launches Its Advanced TV Initiative

NEW YORK—The IAB Tech Lab, a global digital advertising technical standards-setting body, has officially launched its Advanced TV Initiative.

The effort was developed within the Advanced TV Commit Group to create more standardization and interoperability across digital video, live streaming, and linear TV environments and to help media companies bridge the current gaps between traditional linear TV, digital video, and live streaming that create difficulties in delivering cross platform advertising campaigns.

The Commit Group said that its initial primary focus is implementing a creative ID framework and conducting a dedicated workshop to help companies implement it.

This registered creative ID – overseen by organizations managing metadata and access controls – will outline the integration process for all supply chain members.

In addition, it will include essential information about advertisers, represented products, and technical specifications – details crucial to various ad placement scenarios such as frequency capping, competitive separation, measurement, and cross-platform creative reconciliation.

"We understand that interoperability across distribution environments is critical to achieving better reconciliation, auditability, and verification," said Shailley Singh, executive vice president of product & COO at IAB Tech Lab. "This effort emphasizes standardization and interoperability, paving the way for a unified and integrated television advertising reconciliation framework, freeing up thousands of hours of legacy inefficiencies, and saving media companies time and money."

While TV viewing remains consistent for consumers, the underlying technologies for content delivery and advertising signaling vary across different platforms. To tackle this fragmentation, key companies in the industry have joined together to create foundational elements crucial for enhancing interoperability among these distribution environments.

One of those companies is NBCUniversal, which applauded the effort.

"NBCUniversal's north star is making sure our partners' marketing dollars are as effective as they can be," said Ryan McConville, executive vice president advertising, platforms and operations, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships and IAB Tech Lab Board Member. "The Commit Group is making significant strides advancing standardization and interoperability for the industry, which are critical components of driving efficiency and creating better, more impactful advertising."

More information about the Advanced TV Initiative is available here.