Hurricane Ida Knocks Out 2 TV Stations But 15 Remain on the Air
An FCC communications status report said 28% of cell towers are out and 350K+ cable and wireline subs have lost service
WASHINGTON, D.C.—A communications status report issued by the FCC showed that 15 TV stations were still on the air on August 30 in areas ravaged by Hurricane Ida, but two TV stations were down and more than 350,000 cable and wireless customers had lost service.
The FCC reported that KATC, KBTR, KDCG, KLWB, KXKW, WALA-TV, WBRZ, WDBD, WEIQ, WJTV, WLAE-TV, WLBT, WTOK-TV, WVUE-DT, WXXV-TV remained operational as of August 30, a day after the storm hit the region, and that WGNO, WNOL-TV was off the air.
The report noted 338,115 cable and wireless customers had lost service in Louisiana, 16,106 had lost service in Mississippi and 478 were without services in Alabama. The service losses can include the loss of telephone, TV and/or Internet services.
In addition, 19 FM radio stations reported being operational (KFXZ, KLFT, KLWB, KOGM, KRVE, KSALU, KSLO, KYMK, WFFF-FM, WFMF, WKSO, WQNZ, WQRG-LP, WQRZ-LP, WQUE-FM, WWUU, WWUU, WYLD-FM, WYNK-FM) and three FM stations reported being out of service (KVDU, WNOE, WRNO-FM).
On the AM band, six AM radio stations reported being operational (KFXZ, KSLO, KVOL, WFFF, WJBO, WNAT) and two AM radio stations reported being out of service (WODT, WYLD).
The full report, which the FCC stresses is only a snapshot of a rapidly changing situation and may not reflect current conditions, can be accessed here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.