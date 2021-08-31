Hurricane Ida Knocks Out 2 TV Stations But 15 Remain on the Air

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A communications status report issued by the FCC showed that 15 TV stations were still on the air on August 30 in areas ravaged by Hurricane Ida, but two TV stations were down and more than 350,000 cable and wireless customers had lost service.

The FCC reported that KATC, KBTR, KDCG, KLWB, KXKW, WALA-TV, WBRZ, WDBD, WEIQ, WJTV, WLAE-TV, WLBT, WTOK-TV, WVUE-DT, WXXV-TV remained operational as of August 30, a day after the storm hit the region, and that WGNO, WNOL-TV was off the air.

The report noted 338,115 cable and wireless customers had lost service in Louisiana, 16,106 had lost service in Mississippi and 478 were without services in Alabama. The service losses can include the loss of telephone, TV and/or Internet services.

In addition, 19 FM radio stations reported being operational (KFXZ, KLFT, KLWB, KOGM, KRVE, KSALU, KSLO, KYMK, WFFF-FM, WFMF, WKSO, WQNZ, WQRG-LP, WQRZ-LP, WQUE-FM, WWUU, WWUU, WYLD-FM, WYNK-FM) and three FM stations reported being out of service (KVDU, WNOE, WRNO-FM).

On the AM band, six AM radio stations reported being operational (KFXZ, KSLO, KVOL, WFFF, WJBO, WNAT) and two AM radio stations reported being out of service (WODT, WYLD).