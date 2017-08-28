Hurricane Harvey Shuts Down Logitek’s Houston Office

HOUSTON—Hurricane Harvey swept through Texas this past weekend, causing flooding and more damages. As a result, Logitek has announced that its Houston office will be closed on Monday, Aug. 28, with the possibility of staying closed longer if flooding persists.

“Everyone at Logitek is safe and sound, but they are unable to get to the office due to the flooding in the area,” the company stated in its announcement. Logitek will provide updates via its Facebook page.

Logitek’s sales office, which is located in Philadelphia, is unaffected and remains open.