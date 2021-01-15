HPA Tech Retreat 2021 Opens Registration

BURBANK, Calif.—Registration is now open for HPA Tech Retreat 2021, set for March 15-26. The annual conference, which will take place virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will offer two weeks of knowledge exchange, community and preparation for attendees.

Despite a virtual setting, the HPA Tech Retreat will still strive to provide compelling content that illustrates technology and storytelling, with a program curated by Mark Schubin, including an OTT Supersession. Network opportunities, the Innovation Zone and roundtables are also still on the docket.

HPA has provided a more in-depth preview of what the virtual retreat will look like .