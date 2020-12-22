2021 HPA Tech Retreat Details Virtual Conference Plans

BURBANK, Calif.—While the 2021 HPA Tech Retreat won’t technically be a retreat, as the annual conference is forced to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hollywood Professional Association is aiming to put on an event that offers its well-known features and content, as well as some new additions.

“The focus of this year’s event—aptly described as ‘exactly the same, completely different and over the top’—brings the key elements of the HPA Tech Retreat directly to our audience,” said Seth Hallen, HPA president. “The critical parts of the Retreat: top flight knowledge, the latest technological and product news and reviews, debate and discussion as well as the nearly legendary social networking, have a value that cannot be overstated. With that in mind, we are building an event that will exceed expectations on all of those fronts. It may not be the same physical event, but it will have all of the verve of the retreat in a different setting.”

Still serving as the central focus of the HPA Tech Retreat will be the main program presentations, which will be curated by HPA Tech Retreat Maestro Mark Schubin. HPA shared that it received a record number of proposals for its main program (110) that will take place from 9 a.m.-noon throughout the conference.

The Supersession, scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24, builds off the 2020 Supersession “The Lost Lederhose” with “Found Lederhosen,” a global series of productions and a behind-the-scenes documentary that brings the worlds of virtual production, far-flung locations, and remote collaboration to the HPA Tech Retreat in real time.

The breakfast and lunch roundtables, while not sharing meals, will still have up to 12 participants discussing different topics. The roundtables will take place on Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and Feb. 24.

The Innovation Zone, led by Eliot Sakhartov, will provide access to new technologies and products from Feb. 15-17 and Feb. 23-24.

Networking events, meanwhile, will be available through in-platform video chatting, LinkedIn networking, group chats or direct messaging. Networking hours and cocktail hours are in development.

In addition, a new event will debut during the 2021 HPA Tech Retreat, HPA Engage. Taking place each day, Schubin will introduce a piece of content and contextualize its value, per HPA, including viewpoints from thought leaders, industry voices, award winners and member companies. HPA Engage will continue to add content after the HPA Tech Retreat that members can access.