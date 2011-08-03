HPA Seeking Nominations for Post Award



HOLLYWOOD: The Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA) has extended an invitation for entries in its annual Awards program that will be held this fall. The 2011 Call for Entries for the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production is awarded to individuals and companies who have demonstrated excellence in the post field, either in the area of technical innovation or creative storytelling.



This marks the third year that the organization has presented this award which recognizes individual and collective achievements and contributions in post-production workflows, tools, innovative techniques, efficiencies, creativity, and new approaches. Winners are selected by a jury of their peers, with nominations being accepted between Aug. 1 and Aug.19, 2011.



The HPA Awards ceremony in which the Judges Award for Creativity and innovation in Post Production will be held on Nov. 10, 2011 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.



Complete information for submitting nominations can be obtained at the organization’s website, or by calling 213-614-0860.



