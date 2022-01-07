HPA Outlines COVID Protocols for the HPA Tech Retreat

LOS ANGELES—HPA has outlined its current health and safety COOVID-19 protocols to potential attendees of its upcoming 2022 HPA Tech Retreat, noting that “so much has happened in the past year to make [an in-person event] possible: vaccines, boosters, accessible testing, and greater knowledge about how to gather safely.”

“Our first priority for planning the Tech Retreat is safety,” the organization said. “[W]e have been planning carefully and leaning on expert advice to ensure the event is safe and comfortable for everyone. California currently has some of the most stringent COVID policies in the U.S. in place and the greater Palm Springs vaccination rate has been consistently among the top in the state, with Rancho Mirage reporting 94% of residents vaccinated as of the end of 2021.”

More specific plans to keep the event safe include:

Requiring proof of full vaccination for all participants.

All Tech Retreat events will take place in a designated “Safe Zone” for the exclusive use of Tech Retreat attendees - no outside guests permitted.

Separate outdoor hotel check-in and registration for Tech Retreat attendees only.

Masks required indoors when not eating or drinking.

Outdoor sessions, meals, and breaks when possible.

State of the art HVAC with MERV 13 filtration.

Continuous fresh air circulated into all event and conference space.

COVID Compliance Officers on site.

Electrostatic sanitizing of entire conference and event spaces, nightly.

Complimentary COVID testing available to attendees if needed.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout venue.