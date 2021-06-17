HPA Awards Issues a Call for Entries

BURBANK, Calif.—Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced that it is now accepting entries for creative categories in the 2021 HPA Awards.

The HPA Awards in creative categories honor artistry in color grading, editing, sound, and visual effects in feature film, episodic, and commercials.

While the 2020 HPA Awards were virtual, the 2021 HPA Awards will again be an in-person celebration. The organization reported that details for the event will be revealed in coming weeks.

Submissions for consideration in the creative categories will be accepted between June 11 and July 20, 2021.

To be considered eligible, work must have debuted domestically and/or internationally during the eligibility period, September 10, 2020 through September 7, 2021. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Professional Association or working in the U.S.

Submissions are now being accepted in the following categories:

Outstanding Color Grading – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Episode or Non-theatrical Feature

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Outstanding Editing – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under)

Outstanding Editing – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 minutes)

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Sound (Design, Editing, Mixing) – Commercial

Outstanding Visual Effects – Theatrical Feature

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode or Non-Theatrical Feature (13 Episodes and Fewer)

Outstanding Visual Effects – Episode (Over 13 Episodes)

Last month, HPA issued a call for entries for the HPA Engineering Excellence Award, honoring products and processes representing outstanding technical and creative ingenuity in media, content production, finishing, distribution, and archive. Those submissions will be accepted until June 24, 2021.

The Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, a juried award, will be announced in advance of the gala. Both special awards will be bestowed during the HPA Awards.

Seth Hallen, HPA President and a founding member of the HPA Awards Committee, said: “I am thrilled to open the call for creative categories; this year we have much to celebrate. For the past year and a half, we’ve seen artists face unforeseen difficulties and yet continue to create amazing work. It’s been nothing short of awe inspiring. Our community came together during an unbelievably challenging, and hopefully once-in-a-lifetime crisis. Like their clients, these talented artists continued to do what needed to be done, and to do it creatively. I am looking forward to celebrating the talent and dedication of the artists and companies who persevered, who were flexible and inventive and brilliant. What they have done during the past year is what we will honor this year – it’s truly special and we are going to make this a very special event!”

Complete rules, guidelines and entry information for the creative categories and all of the HPA Awards, as well as a list of previous winners, are available at hpaonline.com.