HPA Awards Announces Call for Entries



The Hollywood Post Alliance has announced the Call for Entries for the 6th Annual HPA Awards. Awards will be presented at a gala event at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, Nov. 10, 2011.



The HPA Awards invite entries in the following competitive categories:



•Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process-Feature Film

•Outstanding Color Grading-Television

•Outstanding Color Grading-Commercial

•Outstanding Editing-Feature Film

•Outstanding Editing-Television

•Outstanding Editing-Commercial

•Outstanding Sound-Feature Film

•Outstanding Sound-Television

•Outstanding Sound-Commercial

•Outstanding Compositing-Feature Film

•Outstanding Compositing-Television

•Outstanding Compositing-Commercial

•Engineering Excellence



Period of eligibility is Sept. 8, 2010 through Sept.6, 2011 and eligible work may have debuted domestically or internationally during this period. Entrants need not be members of the Hollywood Post Alliance or working in the U.S. to submit work for consideration. A list of last year’s winners can be found by visiting www.hpaawards.net.



Nominees and winners are selected by judging panels drawn from professionals in production and post-production. Entries for the Engineering Excellence Award will be invited to present at a special HPA judging event that will be open to the post community. A Call for Judges will be announced soon. Nominees will be announced in the fall.



Complete rules, guidelines and entry information are available at: www.hpaawards.net. Submissions for the creative categories will be accepted May 16 through July 29. Submissions for the Engineering Excellence Award will be accepted May 16 through July 1. Early Bird Entry (reduced fee for the creative categories) applies until July 1.



For information about sponsorship opportunities for the 2011 HPA Awards show, contact Eileen Kramer at 213-614-0860 or write to ekramer@hpaonline.com. For more information about the HPA Awards, visit www.hpaawards.net or call 213-614-0860.



