HPA Announces 2022 Young Entertainment Professionals Class
By George Winslow published
The program offers support for early-career professionals in the media content industry
BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the members of the 2022 class of HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP).
The YEP program is designed to nurture the growth of the industry and elevate talented early-career professionals working in the media content industry, HPA said. It has provided support, education, and encouragement to over one hundred young professionals to date and has helped foster a diverse next generation of industry professionals.
Overseen by the YEP steering committee, the program was conceived by HPA’s Women In Post Committee, led by Kari Grubin and Loren Nielsen.
“We are delighted to open another year of engagement for this truly talented group,” Grubin said. “Every year the relationships that form between our YEPs, mentors, and the HPA community inspire growth on all fronts.”
The YEPs of past classes have voiced that while mentorship is significant in the program, the building of peer groups is invaluable.
Nielsen noted that “YEPs have built a tremendously supportive professional and peer community. To have a network to which you turn for information and camaraderie is profoundly meaningful. YEP has done that.”
Determined by application and endorsement, YEP class members are invited to engage in the full spectrum of HPA activities, including the legendary HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards, as well as being paired with advanced career mentors in the second half of the year. YEPs network and learn from peers and mentors, beginning with an exclusive YEP event in January.
The 2022 YEP Class is:
- Barbara Banda, Netflix
- Eduardo Becerril, Entravision Communications
- Benjamin Cantle, Monster Lighting
- George Diaz, BuzzFeed
- Matthew Klein, Company 3
- Alexa Lowndes, Company 3
- Kathryn Lynyak, Netflix
- Jaxson McLennan, Freelance
- Alexandra Pann, 3BMG Productions
- Alexis Pfeffer, Freelance
- Beatriz Rodriguez, Amazon’s Hunters S2
- Nan Su, Youth Beat
The YEP program is supported by AVID. For further information, visit hpaonline.com.
