HPA Announces 2022 Young Entertainment Professionals Class

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced the members of the 2022 class of HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP).

The YEP program is designed to nurture the growth of the industry and elevate talented early-career professionals working in the media content industry, HPA said. It has provided support, education, and encouragement to over one hundred young professionals to date and has helped foster a diverse next generation of industry professionals.

Overseen by the YEP steering committee, the program was conceived by HPA’s Women In Post Committee, led by Kari Grubin and Loren Nielsen.

“We are delighted to open another year of engagement for this truly talented group,” Grubin said. “Every year the relationships that form between our YEPs, mentors, and the HPA community inspire growth on all fronts.”

The YEPs of past classes have voiced that while mentorship is significant in the program, the building of peer groups is invaluable.

Nielsen noted that “YEPs have built a tremendously supportive professional and peer community. To have a network to which you turn for information and camaraderie is profoundly meaningful. YEP has done that.”

Determined by application and endorsement, YEP class members are invited to engage in the full spectrum of HPA activities, including the legendary HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards, as well as being paired with advanced career mentors in the second half of the year. YEPs network and learn from peers and mentors, beginning with an exclusive YEP event in January.

The 2022 YEP Class is:

Barbara Banda, Netflix

Eduardo Becerril, Entravision Communications

Benjamin Cantle, Monster Lighting

George Diaz, BuzzFeed

Matthew Klein, Company 3

Alexa Lowndes, Company 3

Kathryn Lynyak, Netflix

Jaxson McLennan, Freelance

Alexandra Pann, 3BMG Productions

Alexis Pfeffer, Freelance

Beatriz Rodriguez, Amazon’s Hunters S2

Nan Su, Youth Beat