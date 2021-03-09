‘How Video Compression Affects AV and KVM Systems’ Webcast Set for March 30

WASHINGTON—TV Tech and Sound Video Contractor are hosting a new webcast, “How Video Compression Affects AV and KVM Systems,” featuring a Black Box senior director.

AV Technology Contributing Editor Tim Albright will host John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM systems at Black Box, in the 45-minute webcast that will offer insight into compression technologies and schemes, use cases for different application scenarios and how the right compression algorithm can make the difference for professional AV and KVM systems.