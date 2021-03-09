Trending

‘How Video Compression Affects AV and KVM Systems’ Webcast Set for March 30

Black Box Senior Director John Hickey will partake in event

Black Box
(Image credit: Black Box)

WASHINGTON—TV Tech and Sound Video Contractor are hosting a new webcast, “How Video Compression Affects AV and KVM Systems,” featuring a Black Box senior director.

AV Technology Contributing Editor Tim Albright will host John Hickey, senior director of R&D and KVM systems at Black Box, in the 45-minute webcast that will offer insight into compression technologies and schemes, use cases for different application scenarios and how the right compression algorithm can make the difference for professional AV and KVM systems. 

The webcast will take place on March 30 at 11 a.m. ET. For more information, or to register, click here