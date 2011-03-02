House Subcommittee Delays Vote to Reverse Network Neutrality

WASHINGTON: The Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology has delayed a vote on a joint resolution to overturn network neutrality. Mark-up and a vote was originally schedule for today, but was postponed to an unspecified date. The subcommittee’s release did not explain the delay, but several published reports pointed to top committee Democrats calling for a hearing on the resolution.



Henry Waxman, (D-Calif.), ranking member of the Energy and Commerce committee, and top subcommittee Democrat Anna Eshoo of California sent a letter Tuesday to the Republican leadership taking exception to the proceeding.



“We think this departure from regular order is a serious mistake you should reconsider,” the said to subcommittee chairman, Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and committee chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich.). Walden sponsored the joint resolution with the support of the subcommittee’s Republican members. The resolution states that the FCC’s rules “shall have no force or effect.”

- Deborah D. McAdams



