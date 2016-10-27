Hone Replaces Weiner as Wheeler’s Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON—There’s some shuffling of roles at the FCC, as Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced that Lisa Hone has appointed to the role of legal advisor to the Chairman, replacing the departing Stephanie Weiner. Hone, who will officially begin in November, will be responsible for wireline telecommunications issues.

Having joined the FCC in 2010, Hone has served in a number of positions, including as a legal advisor to former Commissioner Michael J. Copps and as a deputy division chief in the Telecommunications Access Policy Division in the Wireless Competition Bureau (WCB). Most recently she served as an associate bureau chief in the WCB. Prior to joining the FCC, Hone worked at the Federal Trade Commission, in the U.S. Senate (on detail from the FTC), and in the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Weiner had served in her position of senior legal advisor to the Chairman as well as part of the FCC’s Office of General Counsel after joining the FCC in 2013.