HiViz LED Lighting Selects Blackmagic Design Cameras, Switcher for New Production Studio

FREMONT, Calif.—Blackmagic Design has announced that HiViz LED Lighting is building a new production studio using Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro and Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Plus live production cameras.

The lighting technology company is also using an ATEM Mini Extreme ISO live production switcher for multi camera switching and live editing as it develops original content for the fire and emergency service industries.

Founded by Sam Massa, an active North Carolina firefighter, EMT and HAZMAT technician, HiViz LED Lighting manufactures lighting equipment used in the fire and emergency services space, ranging from LED scene lighting to brow lights for emergency vehicles. Massa started the company in 2010 to help first responders work more safely and effectively after dark.

Massa explained that "due to the nature of our products, we’re constantly shooting near very bright flashing LED lights in dark environments, so the new Studios Cameras’ dynamic range and color science are crucial for our extreme lighting conditions. Also, since we need to show off our lights and their visibility during the day and at night, having the Studio Cameras’ exceptional low light performance is a must for us.”

Massa recently started building out his production studio where he and his team will create original content, including podcasts, panel interviews, how-to videos and more, for their social media and YouTube channel, HiVizLEDS.

With plans to shoot both in studio and on location, Massa selected a Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K Pro for its professional XLR audio and 12G-SDI, which will come in handy for outside live events where there’s a significant distance between the camera and the ATEM Mini Extreme ISO, as well as two Blackmagic Studio Cameras 4K Plus.

For in-studio, multi camera switching and live editing, Massa is using an ATEM Mini Extreme ISO and DaVinci Resolve Studio.

“Along with quality, our workflow is built around speed, as we’re aiming to publish at least one video per week, as well as hosting twice daily video conferences with our customers,” Massa added. “The ATEM Mini Extreme ISO’s ability to create DaVinci Resolve project files is key to turning around content quickly. We’re able to record feeds from multiple cameras and get most of our edits done live, quickly adjusting any edits in post as needed.”

Massa decided to build the new studio around a Blackmagic Design workflow after he used a Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K digital film camera to shoot trainings and video conferences as a way to connect with his customers in lieu of in person trade shows in 2020. He immediately recognized the impact video content could have for his business long term.

“Since we work with first responders, our customers have a lot of downtime in the fire stations to absorb content. We found that we could engage with our existing audience and reach new customers through innovative video content. Investing in more Blackmagic Design equipment has allowed us to increase the quality of our productions.

“We’re a small business, competing in a market where there’s larger, more established competitors,” Massa concluded. “With our Blackmagic Design gear, we’re differentiating and positioning ourselves as a leader in the space by reaching our customers and prospects with more professional content.”