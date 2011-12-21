Hitachi Launches Installation Series Projectors



Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group has introduced its new Installation Series projectors.



The Installation Series projectors offer two HDMI inputs, which address the increasing demand for digital connectivity. The Installation Series also features motorized focus, zoom and lens shift, enabling easy adjustment of the image. Meanwhile, several Installation Series models will feature 360-degree off-axis display.



Each projector model will be equipped with a high-performance filter that can last up to 20,000 hours without cleaning. New to Hitachi, the Operation Log Recorder allows users to access internal status and server conditions.



The Installation Series also offers four optional interchangeable lenses to accommodate for different throw distances. Large lens shift allows users to readjust the position of the image to fit the screen. The Installation Series’ center lens design also makes it easy to align the projector with the screen.



The Installation Series offers a new slim design and 16 Watts of audio (two 8-Watt stereo speakers). Digital keystone (horizontal and vertical) and Perfect Fit also make it easy to properly position the image. Thanks to the wide lens shift and Perfect Fit feature, the Installation Series also offers Versa-Stack, enabling seamless stacking of two projectors through an RS-232 connection. This enables users to double the brightness of the image.



The Installation Series features DICOM® (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Simulation Mode, which is ideal for viewing grayscale medical images, such as X-rays, for training and educational purposes.



An optional wireless adapter enables users to connect their PC to the projector via a wireless network. This adapter supports IEEE802.11b/g and the latest 11n through a USB adapter.



“The Hitachi Installation Series addresses several needs that are common among a large percentage of our customers, including reliability, ease of installation and high brightness,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Ltd., Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. “We expect the Installation Series to be popular with boardrooms, auditoriums, meeting spaces, houses of worship and more!”



-- Digital Signage