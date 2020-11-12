Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark Hires Roach as Business Development Manager at CDS

SOUTHWICK, Mass.— Damon Roach has joined Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC as the business development manager at Comark Digital Services (CDS) and is responsible for the company’s NextGen TV projects and opportunities. CDS was relaunched in 2018 to assist customers with navigating the migration to ATSC 3.0.

“We are excited to add Damon to our group in this new position,” said Joe Turbolski, vice president of sales and marketing at Comark. “His broad experience over the years will help Comark continue to build our momentum and success in the ATSC 3.0 marketplace as well as help our customers have the best products, innovative NextGen TV systems and great support.”

Roach’s most recent experience in the broadcast industry was with AWS Elemental, where he served as the federal sales manager of encoding and transcoding, which included cloud media services for U.S. federal government civilian agencies and various nonprofit organizations.

Prior to AWS Elemental, Roach spent more than 10 years at Imagine Communications where he focused on driving revenue for media software and video infrastructure solutions for broadcast and multichannel video programming applications. He also spent time at MRC, Tandberg Television, ParkerVision and Sony Corp. of America.