Hitachi HDTV Cams Now Part of Temple Baptist Church Productions

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—When the pandemic hit, Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Miss., chose to upgrade its production equipment and infrastructure knowing that video would be a key part of serving its congregation during lockdown. Among the upgraded products brought in was four of Hitachi’s SK-HD1800 broadcast camera systems.

Entering 2020, Temple Baptist Church was still using standard-definition video equipment for most of its production. But when the pandemic struck a decision was made to upgrade its video infrastructure.

Tanner Cade, the church’s media director, selected the SK-HD1800, which features native 1080p support, expected to help with eventual upgrades to 4K, and global shutter technology, which allows for flicker-free capture.

The church began using the cameras in October 2020. Live video of the services are projected through Barco Ultra HD laser projectors onto a 24x13.5-foot screen. “The clarity of the IMAG picture, even from the balcony seats, makes people feel much more engaged when they come to our services,” said Cade.

The Hitachi-acquired video is shown throughout the campus on large displays. Footage is also recorded for broadcast on WHPM, the area’s local Fox affiliate, and streamed live through the Resi platform to the church’s website, social media channels and mobile app.

Cade also praised the SK-HD18000s ease of use for the mostly volunteer production crew and the ability to take the cameras around campus to shoot high-quality images in different areas.

“The Hitachi cameras have brought our church to a whole new ballgame of video quality that our staff and volunteers are fully embracing, and that our members love,” said Cade. “We’re excited to bring our members the same quality of work here at the church that they see at home on television, particularly as it’s their giving – even during a difficult year – that enabled this upgrade. We’re excited about the future of what the cameras can bring not only to our weekend services, but many other new opportunities for us during the week.”