Hitachi Data Systems Puts Content Platform as a Service on Verizon Cloud

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. and NEW YORK—Hitachi Data Systems Corp. and Verizon Enterprise Solutions announced an agreement to develop software-defined storage based on Hitachi Content Platform and Hitachi Content Platform Anywhere for the Verizon Cloud.



Verizon is focused on developing an ecosystem of enterprise technologies built to run on Verizon Cloud, the company's new infrastructure-as-a-service and object-based storage offering. HCP and HCP Anywhere are the latest enterprise-class technologies to be added to the Verizon Cloud, offering tools that enterprises can use to move their businesses forward as cloud-based services.



HCP is a multipurpose distributed object storage system designed to support large-scale repositories of unstructured data. HCP enables IT organizations and cloud service providers to store, protect, preserve and retrieve unstructured data with a single storage platform. It supports multiple levels of service and easily evolves with technology and scale changes. With a vast array of data protection and content preservation technologies, the system can significantly reduce or even eliminate tape-based self-backups or backups of data at remote sites or on mobile devices connected to the platform.



HCP Anywhere offers enterprises a secure file synchronization and sharing tool. Users sync data on multiple devices and share content without the pains of emailing attachments. With HCP Anywhere, IT can offer a flexible, cloud-based solution while maintaining control of enterprise data.



Verizon Cloud was introduced in early October and began public beta in the fourth quarter of 2013. Companies interested in using Verizon Cloud can sign up to be a beta customer through the Verizon Enterprise Solution website.