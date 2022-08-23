Hisense NextGen TVs Now on Sale Starting at $799

WASHINGTON—Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcasters transitioning to NextGen TV, today announced new NextGen TV models from Hisense are now available on Amazon and Best Buy’s online retail website, starting at $799 MSRP. Hisense is the first Chinese manufacturer to offer the ATSC 3.0-enabled sets and join the more than 70 models available from Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics.

“Hisense has long been recognized as a high-tech, high-quality brand at an affordable price point. Its NextGen TV models underscore once again how it pushes the boundaries of innovation to deliver value to consumers,” stated Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “When the consumer looks for the logo, whether the consumer buys online or in-store, they can feel confident that the Hisense NextGen TV purchased today will keep up with future technology enhancements.”

Announced at CES 2022, the ATSC 3.0 chipsets have been integrated into Hisense’s U7H and U8H series sets with a third series to follow later this year. Unfortunately for consumers who are looking for NextGen TV sets, a search on the specs on both Hisense’s website and Amazon and the Best Buy website do not include ATSC 3.0 reception as a feature.

According to the Pearl TV press release, the U7H Series features include IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10/10+/adaptive, Quantum Dot, FreeSync Premium and the newly integrated NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 tuner. Premium audio enhancements such as Dolby Atmos, eARC and WiSA deliver immersive audio, and the 120Hz refresh rate not only brings smooth clarity but also fluid motion for fast-action gaming, sports and movies. The U7H series offers screen sizes spanning 55-85 inches and starts at $799.99 MSRP. Available now at retailers including Best Buy and Amazon .

The U8H Series features a Mini LED upgrade paired with Hisense’s ULED technology and Quantum Dot, “delivering vibrant colors, impressive contrast, and its trademark bright picture for a fantastic HDR experience,” according to Hisense. With a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness up to 1500 nits, and picture upgrades like IMAX enhanced, Filmmaker Mode, Dolby Vision, state-of-the-art picture quality with Dolby IQ, and HDR10+, the U8H delivers superior features. The U8H series offers 55 to 75-inch screen sizes and starts at $1099 MSRP. U8H is now available at retailers including Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Amazon. (opens in new tab)

“Great performance and picture quality are at the foundation of all Hisense product offerings, and our U7H and U8H NextGen TV models are a testament to this commitment by putting even more premium options within people’s reach,” commented David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “As consumers continue to seek a top-notch viewing experience and excellent value package, we are proud to deliver this with NextGen TV.”

Now broadcasting in more than 50 markets, NextGen TV now reaches half of the U.S. population, Pearl TV said.