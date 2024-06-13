Hisense Bullish on 8K

SUWANEE, Ga.—Hisense, the fifth largest maker of TV sets in the world announced today that it has joined the 8K Association (8KA), a cross-industry group promoting the growth of the 8K ecosystem.

“Hisense’s membership in the 8K Association marks a significant step in our ongoing mission to enhance the home entertainment experience,” said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas and Hisense USA. “We are eager to contribute to the 8K ecosystem and collaborate with other industry leaders to accelerate the integration of 8K technology into the home entertainment experience.”

Hisense says it has been investing in R&D to improve the resolution and image quality of its televisions and that its membership in the 8K Association “will further strengthen Hisense’s position as a leader in the television industry and will allow the company to have a more significant influence on the development and deployment of 8K technology.”

Currently, the only 8K Hisense TV on the U.S. market is the U800GR Roku TV.

“Hisense’s addition to the 8K Association expands our collective of industry leaders,” said Mike Fidler, Executive Director of the 8KA. “Their dedication to innovation and excellence in consumer electronics will be instrumental in our shared efforts to promote 8K technology and its benefits.”