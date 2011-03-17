Hill to join Baron Services as president of broadcast operations

Baron Services announced March 15 that Media General executive Ardell Hill will join the company April 4, 2011, as president of broadcast operations. In this role, Hill will be responsible for leading the expansion of the company's broadcast business sector.

"I am thrilled to have someone with Ardell's proven experience join our leadership team," said Bob Baron, CEO. "I have had a close personal and professional relationship with Ardell since our mutual days at WFLA-TV; that's a quarter of a century. I'm honored to have him join us."

Hill will be instrumental in driving Baron Services' product development and marketing strategy going forward, a company announcement said. Hill joins Baron Services from Media General.