Herrera-Flanigan Appointed to NAB TV Board

WASHINGTON—Due to the recent departure of Kevin Cuddihy from Univision Communications Inc., and in accordance with NAB by-laws, Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, UCI’s executive vice president of government relations and public policy, has been appointed to the NAB TV Board of Directors in Cuddihy’s place.

Jessica Herrera-Flanigan

Herrera-Flanigan joined UCI this past June and has since overseen the company’s Washington operations. Prior to joining UCI she was a partner at Monument Policy Group. She also previously held positions as staff director and general counsel for the House Committee on Homeland Security; senior counsel at the computer crime & intellectual property section, criminal division, of the U.S. Department of Justice; special assistant U.S. attorney; and energy lawyer at Crowell & Morning LLP.

Herrera-Flanigan will assume the seat effective immediately.