Heminway Moves Up at Monroe



Monroe Electronics has appointed Jim Heminway as COO.



President William Vosteen said Heminway played a key role in Monroe’s entry into the EAS market and its acquisition of Digital Alert Systems in 2009, which he negotiated.



Heminway joined the company 14 years ago from Sigma International, a designer and manufacturer of medical infusion devices.



“During Heminway’s tenure at Monroe Electronics, he recognized opportunities in the CATV Emergency Alert System market and oversaw the company’s purchase of both Sprint North Supply’s EAS business and Altronix, a manufacturer of cable video crawl equipment,” the company said.



Vosteen said that Heminway helped Monroe “drastically” improve its manufacturing capabilities through new product development.



-- Radio World



