Hedgehog Selects Grass Valley for Lebanon’s First HD OB Van

SAN FRANCISCO —Hedgehog has selected an end-to-end Grass Valley workflow consisting of cameras, production switchers, routing switchers, router control systems and replay systems for Lebanon’s first HD OB van.



On the ground, Hedgehog will work closely with Grass Valley’s local partner, Pharaon Broadcast.



“What drew us to Grass Valley is its ability to provide solutions from one end of the production chain to the other,” said CEO and Managing Director George Moufarrej. “This project marks the construction of our very first OB van, so it was really important for us to have total confidence in the solutions that will help deliver our new mobile productions.”



The workflow includes:



A full series of LDK 8000 Elite cameras to capture HD images natively and switch instantly between multiple formats and frame rates. The LDK 8000 Elite cameras boast three high performance 9.2 million pixel HD-DPM+ sensors.



Kayak HD 3 M/E video production switcher offers 14 affordable systems for flexibility, and a number of high-end features.



Trinix NXT digital video routing switcher with Multiviewer, 128 Frame HD 64 x 32 – offering 30 percent lower operating costs, powerful performance and simplicity. The Trinix increases productivity and includes three different redundancy options.



K2 Dyno Replay System – includes K2 Summit HD/SD production server with 80 hours of ingest, clip store, highlight reel creation and replay.