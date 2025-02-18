Heather Gray Named New Interim General Manager at WRAL & Fox 50

RALEIGH, N.C.—Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. (CBC) has announced that longtime local media leader Heather Gray has been named interim general manager of WRAL-TV (NBC) and WRAZ-TV/FOX 50 (FOX).

Gray, who currently serves as station manager for WRAL-TV, FOX 50, and WILM-TV, will oversee the stations’ strategic operations, including their news, programming, sales, community initiatives, and audience engagement efforts. As station manager, Gray worked alongside Joel Davis, general manager, who will be moving to Philadelphia in mid-March to lead NBCU Local’s Philadelphia operations.

Gray joined WRAL-TV in 2017 as the creative services director and quickly ascended through key leadership positions, including brand director and station manager.

Currently, she oversees audience development, community relations, programming, and local production teams while driving marketing strategies across digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms.

Gray has worked in local media newsrooms for more than three decades across multiple departments including news, marketing, community, sales, and executive leadership. She has also been instrumental in the success of major projects for WRAL, such as WRAL’s Nights of Lights, WRAL’s annual “Coats for the Children” campaign, many fundraising efforts for North Carolina, most recently for Hurricane Helene as well as WRAL productions of both the Raleigh Christmas Parade and Durham Holiday Parade. She serves as the primary point of contact for many of WRAL’s community partnerships.

“Heather is a dynamic and innovative leader who brings deep experience, strategic vision, and a strong commitment to local journalism and community service,” said Jimmy Goodmon, CEO and president of Capitol Broadcasting Company. “Her leadership has been pivotal in WRAL’s continued success, and we are confident that she will guide us forward during this transition.”

Before joining Capitol Broadcasting, Gray held leadership roles at 12 News/KPNX (Gannett/TEGNA), worked in the newsrooms for First Coast News in Jacksonville, FL (NBC/ABC duopoly - Gannett), KCRA-TV (NBC-Hearst), Good Day Sacramento (then WB/Paramount) in Sacramento, CA, and KHSL-TV (CBS) in Chico, CA. She is widely respected for her ability to blend journalistic integrity with creative audience engagement strategies.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gray currently serves on the board for United Arts of Wake County and recently joined the board for the Local Media Association.

Heather graduated with honors from California State University, Chico, with a BA in Communications, Media Arts. She lives in Cary, NC, with her husband, and two adult children, one a recent graduate of North Carolina State University, the other currently a student.