Hearst TV Joins NAB Show as Corporate Sponsor of SprockIT

WASHINGTON—NAB Show announced that Hearst Television has joined SprockIT 2014 as a corporate member. Through this partnership, Hearst will play an active role in SprockIT, a startup program that brings together entrepreneurs and industry leaders to spur innovation in media and entertainment.



SprockIT is a year-round program that goes beyond showcasing market-ready startups by making introductions and fostering relationships with influencers and decision-makers. Now in its second year, SprockIT will kick off at the 2014 NAB Show with up to 30 startups working alongside corporate members like Hearst in a week-long series of events. The program will continue through SprockIT Sync meetings in Los Angeles in July 2014, New York in October 2014 and Silicon Valley in January 2015. Corporate membership is a new aspect of the 2014 program that furthers SprockIT’s mission of bringing startups and leading companies together to collaboratively shape the future of the industry.



“Hearst Television recognizes the importance of supporting startup organizations that bring new opportunities to the local television industry,” said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. “Our SprockIT relationship, led by Roger Keating, Hearst Television senior vice president of digital media and a SprockIT 2014 mentor, exemplifies our company’s commitment to innovation, which is strengthened by helping today’s entrepreneurs fulfill their vision.”



Among other initiatives, Hearst live-streams news video to smartphones and tablets; is a leading partner with the ABC Network in rolling out the new Watch ABC app, which enables authenticated users to view simulcast programming from sign-on to sign-off; and is a leader among station groups offering Dyle mobile digital television service live to enabled hand-held devices. As a corporate member of SprockIT, Hearst Television executives will provide insights and mentorship to participating startups to help foster their own growth and to help advance the industry as a whole.



“As SprockIT moves into its second year, having a partner like Hearst Television is invaluable to the ecosystem and overall community SprockIT is building,” said Harry Glazer, founder and CEO of World Series of Start-Ups, LLC and the creator and co-producer of SprockIT. “With the guidance of industry icons, like Hearst, startups invited into the SprockIT program are presented with an opportunity like no other to forge long-lasting relationships that will ultimately help spur further growth in media and entertainment.”