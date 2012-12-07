Hearst TV CEO Barrett Adds Chairman Role

NEW YORK–David J. Barrett has been named chairman and CEO of Hearst Television and Jordan Wertlieb has been named president, according to announcement from Hearst Corporation CEO Frank A. Bennack, Jr.





“David has been an important leader at Hearst for nearly 30 years and remains a force in the broadcast industry, championing the digital and mobile future of television news and information,” Bennack said.



“During the last few years, we’ve been working together to increase the service we provide to viewers around the country—on-air, online and via mobile—and the value we bring to local businesses,” Barrett said of Wertlieb. “This was a tremendous year of growth in terms of revenue, and I look forward to working with Jordan to keep that momentum going.”



Barrett was named president and CEO of Hearst-Argyle Television in 2001. He had a six-year tenure as deputy general manager of Hearst Broadcasting and four years as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst-Argyle Television. Barrett joined Hearst in 1984 as general manager of its Baltimore radio stations, later becoming general manager for the Hearst Radio Group and then for WBAL-TV in Baltimore. He is a director of Hearst Corporation, a trustee of the trust established under the will of William Randolph Hearst and a director of the Hearst Foundations.



Wertlieb was named executive vice president of Hearst Television in January 2011, and he served as president and general manager of WBAL-TV since 2005. He joined WBAL-TV in 1999 as general sales manager after joining Hearst in 1993 as national sales manager of WCVB-TV in Boston. Wertlieb began his television career in 1986 as a research analyst at Katz Communications. He became a TV sales account executive at Katz in 1989, representing Hearst Broadcasting, among others.



