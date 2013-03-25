Hearst Television Selects TVUPack Solutions to Expand ENG Capabilities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. —Hearst Television has deployed TVUPack mobile cellular uplink solutions across its U.S. network of 29 television stations.



After carefully evaluating a number of cellular uplink transmission products, Hearst selected TVUPack because of its resilient, stable and reliable transmission capabilities, picture quality and ease of use. In the coming months, the station group plans to deploy the suite of TVUPack solutions across its network of affiliates to expand the group’s ENG capabilities and deliver live video from more locations.



“TVUPack is a powerful, proven technology that will enable all Hearst stations to expand the way they broadcast news and deliver more compelling live video to viewers than ever before,” said Edward Martin Faubell, vice president of engineering for Hearst Television.



TVUPack is the original one button operation backpack, is simple to use and provides broadcasters with low-latency, HD-quality signal that enables them to broadcast live at any time and from any location. The TVUPack family of products has been used to deliver professional-quality live HD footage of the World Cup, the London Olympics, U.S. presidential elections, Hurricane Sandy and the 2013 Papal conclave.



