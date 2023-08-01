Hearst Expands Network Affiliation Agreements With The CW

BURBANK, Calif.—The CW Network (The CW) has announced that it has expanded and extended its network affiliation agreement with Hearst Television.

Under the new multi-year agreement, Hearst will continue carrying The CW’s entertainment and sports programming in six markets across the country, and commencing on September 1, will launch The CW on Hearst’s KQCA-TV, a new CW affiliate in Sacramento, California.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Hearst has been an important partner for The CW throughout the years and we are extremely pleased to be launching a new CW affiliate in Sacramento,” said Dennis Miller, president of The CW Network. “KQCA TV is already home to LIV Golf in Sacramento, and this agreement will ensure that viewers there won’t miss a moment of our other highly-rated sports and entertainment programming, including ACC college football and basketball, and INSIDE THE NFL, both of which premiere this fall.”

In addition to the launch of The CW on KQCA-TV, the new agreement covers WKCF-TV in Orlando, Florida, KCWE-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, WPXT-TV in Portland, Maine, WCWG-TV, in Greensboro, North Carolina, WNNE-TV in Burlington, Vermont, and KHOG-TV/KHBS-TV in Ft. Smith, Arkansas.

“The evolution of The CW with the infusion of live sports like NASCAR Xfinity Series racing and ACC football and basketball, along with new entertainment programming, brings excitement and momentum to our group,” said Michael J. Hayes, president of Hearst Television. “We look forward to working with Dennis and his team in this expanded partnership, continuing our relationship with the network.”