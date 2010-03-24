HDAVS to Demo E2-based DataCam at NAB

HDAVS DataCam

At the NAB Show, Beijing-based HDAVS will show the DataCam E2HD series camcorder and editing deck. The product offers an impact resistance, large capacity portable hard drive, E2 card for recording. HDAVS is the first to use the new E2 disk recording medium in broadcasting.



With the collaboration of the hard drive and semiconductor, the DataCam allows users to seamlessly implement fully file based workflow.



HDAVS will also offer a range in products from the HDC-680MP camera that supports MXF and AVI, with the ability to produce metadata and the thumbnail/prerecord/scene file memory/voice prompt. The HDDE980LE deck adopts accelerated broadcast-class GPU and can edit materials in E2 disk without upload or download or transcribing. HDAVS's biggest customer is China Central TV.



