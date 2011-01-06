HD Vietnam joins openGear platform

HD Vietnam, a provider of SQL-centric automation, traffic and gear products controllable over IP, has agreed to make its products compatible with the Ross Video’s openGear terminal equipment platform.

HD Vietnam, based in Hanoi, develops digital video processing solutions for the professional broadcast market in close conjunction with automated, tapeless solutions.

Nguyen Huyen Dieu, founder and director of HD Vietnam, said his company's products will enhance the wide range of solutions offered by existing openGear partners and complement its existing automation and traffic software systems.

The openGear concept was designed as an open-architecture platform with well-defined specifications, protocols, flexible rear I/O modules, branding areas, SNMP interfaces and control interfaces localized on the card. This makes it easy for other manufacturers to adopt and develop solutions to expand the portfolio.