Harris unveils next-generation server, storage, editing platform

Harris has introduced the next-generation of Harris NEXIO server and storage solutions, including the latest NEXIO AMP advanced media platform and NEXIO Farad high-performance online storage. Both are powered by the new NEXIO 6.0 software to improve production and news workflows.

The latest NEXIO AMP platform enhances the ingest density for production applications, provides 1080p (3Gb/s) format support and improves energy efficiency. Cost per channel is improved with twice the number of physical ingest channels and a choice of up to four bidirectional HD channels or eight SD-only channels (four in, four out). This makes NEXIO AMP well suited for ingest and playout in multichannel broadcast and media operations.

Broadcasters and media production professionals can further increase scale, bandwidth and capacity with the Harris NEXIO Farad high-performance online storage and Velocity 2.5 editing.

NEXIO Farad is designed for large-scale ingest, editing and playout for production, sports, news and live events. The initial release of NEXIO Farad offers 32,000Mb/s bandwidth and provides 512TB of usable storage.

