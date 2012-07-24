Harris to Feature Workflow for OTT, More at IBC

At IBC2012, Harris Broadcast Communications will showcase the latest tools and technologies that allow media companies to prepare for any particular distribution channel at the right cost level. The company will show its workflow available today for tomorrow’s standards, and discuss the challenges faced where baseband meets broadband.



Harris Selenio Over-the-top (OTT) TV will be a key feature at IBC this year, and Harris will highlight the relevance of many of its core technologies to this business model—from baseband infrastructure and file-based processing to compression and networking, as well as nonlinear ad sales/traffic scheduling systems. In an industry that is constantly evolving, Harris asset management and business solutions ensure broadcasters maximize revenues in both traditional and emerging business models.



“In today’s rapidly changing world, broadcasters need insight from partners capable of showing where this evolutionary process could lead us,” commented Richard Scott, senior vice president, global sales and services, for Harris Broadcast Communications. “Harris is unique in terms of the breadth of our technology solution combined with the ability to integrate our systems alongside third-party solutions.



“With this market position comes a responsibility not only to supply the technology, but also the thought leadership about where our industry is heading and what is the lowest risk route of arriving where our customers need to be. At IBC, we will demonstrate that we have both the proven technology and the integrated vision that our customers need to thrive and survive in this dynamic market,” concluded Scott.



At IBC2012, Harris will also demonstrate new products, features and applications in many of its core areas of expertise, including servers, storage and editing, routers and multiviewers, signal processing, transmission, video headend solutions, automation and digital asset management, OB truck workflow solutions and test & measurement.



Stand 7.G20