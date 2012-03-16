Harris introduces Videotek TVM-VTM-JEM3 multiformat jitter evaluation monitor

Harris has announced new additions to its Videotek test and measurement portfolio that cross the DTV spectrum for best-in-class quality control. The new products, which will be shown at the 2012 NAB Show, are designed to solve a host of signal monitoring and measurement challenges for 3Gb/s signals, DTV transport streams and audio loudness compliance.



New is the Videotek TVM-VTM-JEM3 multiformat jitter evaluation monitor, ideally suited for mobile production trucks and central machine rooms. Its built-in test generator confirms jitter tolerance to ensure SMPTE video standards compliance, providing five different jitter levels and frequencies ranging from 50Hz to 500kHz. The unit also measures SDI signal integrity — ideal for checking incoming feeds for mobile units.



In addition, Harris has added loudness compliance to its Videotek Multi-Source Analyzer series of products (MSA-100 and MSA-300). The new MSA-OPT-LOUD option measures input signals and issues alarms for non-compliant audio. Harris will also show a software upgrade prototype that integrates its LLM-1770 loudness logger and monitor with Harris ADC automation to provide as-run records of loudness levels for recently-aired programming.



Further, Harris has announced the following new Videotek products and upgrades:



• A free ASI-STAR software upgrade adds ISDB-Tb (Brazilian DTV standard) support for handheld signal compliance checking.

• The DDM-600 ATSC demodulator takes RF in and outputs ASI to monitor off-air DTT signals.

• The TSC-110 transport stream converter translates ASI and SMPTE 310M signals.

• The VSX-11-3G multi-format changeover system performs automatic switching of 11 primary inputs to secondary inputs for mission-critical signal redundancy.