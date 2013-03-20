Harris Introduces Low-Power VHF Transmitter Series For Global Standards

DENVER— Harris Broadcast will introduce its Platinum VAX Compact Class range of VHF transmitters at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas.



These transmitters adapt the company’s compact, power-efficient transmission to low-power VHF applications for ATSC and worldwide terrestrial standards. Harris will also introduce new transmitter plug-in modules, including an ISDB-Tb remux solution and off-air digital receivers that save cost and space at transmission sites.



The Platinum VAX Compact Class series is most suited for low-power transmitting stations and gap filler applications, and is useful for covering specific regions in extended markets or difficult terrains.



These transmitters cover low-power VHF transmissions in a 2RU chassis design, with rack savings of up to 50 percent compared to previous-generation transmitters of equivalent power levels. The series integrates Apex M2X exciters to enable simple modulation changes and analog-to-digital upgrades, supporting ATSC, DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-Tb among other standards.



Harris will also introduce a new ISDB-Tb internal remux module to enable broadcasters to insert local broadcast information, including electronic program guide data, while using their existing distribution systems. The ISDB-Tb module is integrated within the Apex M2X exciter to reduce energy use and avoid impact on the footprint of the system. Additionally, the company will unveil transmitter-integrated DVB-T and ISDB-Tb digital terrestrial tuners to monitor off-air signals; and demodulate RF signals and generate ASI transport streams for re-broadcast.



The company will also demonstrate ATSC Mobile DTV solutions including M-EAS functionality and non-real time data applications, as well as DTV headend solutions ISDB-Tb and DVB-T2.



