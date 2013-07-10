Harris Broadcast names Charles Vogt as CEO

Harris Broadcast announced July 9 the appointment of Charles Vogt as CEO, effective immediately.

Vogt, who has spent 25 years in the information technology and communications industries, succeeds Harris Morris, who was appointed president of Harris Broadcast when it was a subsidiary of Harris Corp. in 2010.

Before joining Harris, Vogt spent nine years as president and CEO of GENBAND, a smart networking solutions provider. While there, Vogt led a company transformation that encompassed six acquisitions, including Tekelec, NextPoint Networks and Nortel’s VoIP business.

“I couldn’t be more enthusiastic about joining Harris Broadcast, especially at a time when broadcasters, cable networks and multichannel content distributors are experiencing so much change — from the impact of on-demand to content delivery on multiple screens and the digital transition to video and audio over IP,” Vogt said.

Harris Broadcast is a portfolio company of The Gores Group, a private equity firm.