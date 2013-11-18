Harris Broadcast Brings in Comcast Deployment, Finance Execs

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Harris Broadcast chief Charlie Vogt has round out his executive dream team with the appointment of a chief technology officer and a head money guy.



Steve Reynolds, (pictured right) formerly of Comcast, is the new chief technology officer. Skip Sorenson (below, left) is chief financial officer and will head up IT. Both will report to Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast.



Reynolds will run research and development an oversee its staff of around 1,000 product and engineering team members. He joined Harris Broadcast from Comcast, where he served as senior vice president of Consumer Premises Technology, overseeing technology strategy, roadmap and development. Prior to Comcast, Reynolds was senior vice president of technology at interactivity specialist, OpenTV. His cable experience also includes executive level positions at ACTV, Intellocity and TV Guide.



Reynolds earned a Master of Science in Computer Engineering from Widener University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from West Chester University. He is a member of the SCTE and has participated in numerous standards making bodies in the cable and digital video arenas.



As CFO, Sorenson will be responsible for financial and IT operations. Prior to Harris Broadcast, he was executive vice president and CFO for CompuCom, an IT solutions provider. Before CompuCom, he was CFO of Lineage Power, which was acquired by General Electric; and prior to Lineage, he served as the senior vice president and chief accounting officer at AECOM Technology, an Engineering and Architectural Services firm that went public in May 2007. He joined AECOM after serving as executive vice president and CFO at Vought Aircraft, an aerospace subcontractor.



Sorenson also worked for Dell, holding several leadership positions in finance and internal audit, and spent 15 years in the aerospace and defense industry with AlliedSignal, McDonnell Douglas and Newport News Shipbuilding. He has an MBA as well as a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Old Dominion University in Virginia. He is a member of Financial Executives Institute.



Vogt, himself a former VoIP executive at Frisco, Texas-based Genband, took the reins of Harris Broadcast in July with the exit of Harris Morris. He has since brought in two former colleagues Former Genbander Jeff Liening joined Harris in August as senior vice president of global sales—the same role he had at Genband. His background included moving data, including voice and video, over secure radio-frequency networks for the U.S. Air Force. Pablo Gargiulo was brought in as president of Global Sales, also reflecting the role he had at Genband before moving on to fiber-hauler Xtera. Steve Foreman became president of global ops and services, having worked for a supply-chain software provider, and as a turn-around operative for TPG.



Vogt recently blogged about his first 100 days as CEO, after having logged his first big trade show—IBC—as chief executive. He noted the industry’s rapid transition to IP technology.



Our industry is poised to undergo transformational change as baseband is increasingly carried on IP, business management tools move to the cloud, and playout and networking solutions benefit from virtualization and both linear and nonlinear/VOD delivered everywhere,” he said.



