Harris Broadcast Appoints North APAC, South APAC Region Leadership

DENVER— Harris Broadcast says it has divided its Asia-Pacific sales management team into sub-regions in order to “improve customer intimacy and speed to market.”



JiShun Mei has been named vice president of sales for product lines in the North APAC sub-region, while Joe Khodeir has been appointed vice president of sales for South APAC.



The change reflects a new focus on development of regional growth opportunities. Mei and Khodeir will each have specific growth targets and opportunities across the Harris Broadcast portfolio and will report to Richard Scott, senior vice president of global sales and services.



The North APAC region encompasses greater China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. Mei will continue to be based in the Harris Broadcast Shanghai office.



The South includes the ten countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, as well as Australia and New Zealand. Khodeir will continue to work from Sydney.



“Joe and JiShun both have a track record of success and strong leadership over many years in the region,” said Scott. “Both have demonstrated outstanding levels of leadership and customer intimacy and are indeed well-respected executives in the region.”



Mei and Khodier will also lead the shared technical pre-sales teams.



