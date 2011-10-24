Harmonic video processing powers Mediaroom IPTV service
The Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) of Walterboro, SC, has selected the Harmonic ProStream 1000 platform with a built-in ACE high-density, real-time transcoder to support its 290 HD and SD video channel delivered via IPTV service. The service is based on the Microsoft Mediaroom platform.
The ProStream 1000 with ACE “any-to-any, any-to-many” real-time transcoding solution provides PRTC with Microsoft picture-in-picture (PIP) capability and support for HD and SD, MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) video and audio transcoding of up to 20 HD or 60 SD channels in a compact and power-efficient 1RU chassis. The platform’s industry-leading density enables PRTC to meet the growing demand for digital TV services.
Harmonic is working with a diverse group of service operators on numerous deployments to provide high-quality, bandwidth-efficient IPTV video services. A Microsoft Mediaroom ecosystem partner, the company powers the video headends for a majority of Microsoft’s IPTV customers.
Harmonic currently delivers over 13,000 IPTV channels around the world and counts more than 100 Telco operators as its customers.
