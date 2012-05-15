Harmonic unveils storage performance over ethernet to support high-end post-production workflows

Harmonic has announced the release of the new Omneon MediaGrid System Software Version 3.1, designed to support the performance needs of high-end post-production workflows.

Equipped with this software, MediaGrid storage systems can support ingestion, editing, color correction, grading, and manipulation of uncompressed media.

"Most post-production companies use complex and expensive Fiber Channel SAN storage because it's been the only alternative that meets their performance needs," said Ravi Parthasarathy, senior director, product line management, media storage at Harmonic. "MediaGrid provides the post-production industry with a new storage paradigm that will meet its demanding performance requirements, uniquely maintain consistent levels of performance over time, reduce costs, and simplify operations."

MediaGrid comes with client-side multipathing software that can deliver more than a gigabyte per second of throughput to individual clients and tens of gigabytes per second of aggregate throughput - the levels of bandwidth needed by applications that work with uncompressed content. This uncompressed content can be a single large file or take the form of file-per-frame formats such as DPX.