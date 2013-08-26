Harmonic to Demonstrate Broadcast and Multiscreen Solutions at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Harmonic will demonstrate solutions designed to optimize the production and delivery of video in the broadcast, cable, and multiscreen environments.



At the show, the company will feature an Ultra HD demonstration powered by Harmonic's HEVC-ready ProMedia family of multiscreen solutions, to show the resolution offered by the new format. It will be done using Harmonic's new Ultra HD reference footage, which will be made available to customers for testing interoperability with HEVC clients.



Harmonic will also show recent enhancements to the Spectrum ChannelPort branded channel playout module. They include dual DVE functionality, dual live inputs, independent branding of simulcast channels, and support for external key/fill to enable more powerful graphics; the addition of AVC-Intra and ProRes enables exceptional codec flexibility; and new dynamic subtitle insertion for just-in-time playout of multilingual content.



In addition to the demonstrations, industry experts from Harmonic are scheduled to speak at various technical sessions during IBC2013.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Harmonic will be at stand 1.B20.



